Seo Hyun Jin And Yoo Yeon Seok Turn Away From Each Other In New Drama “The Perfect Lie” Posters

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled its first posters!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

The newly released posters feature Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) looking in opposite directions. The posters visually depict the relationship between the two characters, who make completely opposite claims about the same incident.

Above all, the phrase, “One of the two is lying,” raises questions about which of their statements is the truth.

As anticipation builds for the two stars’ reunion since “Dr. Romantic,” the posters further heighten the tension as they convey different emotions through nothing but their gazes. What is the incident that the two remember, and which of them is lying?

“The Perfect Lie” is set to premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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