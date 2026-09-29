Ahn Hyo Seop Is Ready To Compete In A Cooking Survival Competition In “Final Table” Poster

The upcoming cooking drama “Final Table” has unveiled a new poster!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Kang Han, a talented chef who receives calls from restaurants around the world seeking his services. He is a mysterious figure whose family background, upbringing, and many other aspects of his life remain shrouded in secrecy. Armed with culinary skills honed while traveling around the world and a unique sense of style, Kang Han becomes the head chef of Familia, a restaurant on the verge of closing, following an unexpected incident.

Kang Han later competes in “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” As he faces off against Korean chefs from around the world, the dishes Kang Han uses to take on his competitors will be one of the key points to watch in the drama.

The newly released main poster features Kang Han at the center of an intense cooking survival competition. With the tagline announcing the mission to “create the most perfect dish,” Kang Han exudes confidence as he stands with his arms crossed and a relaxed smile.

Behind Kang Han, the other chefs are busily moving between their workstations. Even amid the tense situation of having to complete their dishes within a limited time, Kang Han alone remains at ease.

Above all, as the survival competition progresses, Kang Han will tackle each round’s mission in his own unique way. Using the cooking techniques he learned while traveling around the world and his genius instincts, he will present dishes that set him apart from the other contestants and bring changes to the flow of the competition.

The production team said, “Throughout the survival competition, Kang Han will present dishes that tackle each round’s missions in ingenious ways, satisfying not only the judges’ palates but also their emotions. Please look forward to Kang Han’s special dishes, which will undoubtedly stand out even in a cooking survival competition.”

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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