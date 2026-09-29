Kim Jung Hyun Is Yim Si Wan’s Longtime Lawyer Friend In New Drama “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Jung Hyun in character!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Kim Jung Hyun plays Kim Si Hyun, a lawyer on Taegang Group’s legal team. Kim Si Hyun is a figure who knows Taegang Group better than anyone else as he handles various issues that arise both inside and outside the company. He is regarded as a lawyer perfectly suited to his profession thanks to his sharp eye for reading situations and his cool-headed judgment, but he also has a mysterious side as he rarely reveals his true feelings.

Above all, Kim Si Hyun is a high school classmate and 16-year friend of Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), Taegang Group’s executive director and a leading heir to the conglomerate. Now, the two face each other every day at the same company as boss and subordinate.

The two bicker whenever they meet, but Kim Si Hyun understands Yoon Yi Jun better than anyone and quietly looks after him while appearing indifferent. Their relationship as longtime friends and as a lawyer and client at Taegang Group is expected to become even more important when Yoon Yi Jun faces a crisis.

One day, Kim Si Hyun becomes entangled in a major case when Yoon Yi Jun is identified as a murder suspect. He finds himself facing his friend’s crisis and an owner risk that could shake Taegang Group as a whole. It remains to be seen what choices and responses Kim Si Hyun will make as he finds himself caught between his friend and the company.

The newly released stills feature Kim Si Hyun working as a lawyer on Taegang Group’s legal team. Dressed in a neat suit, Kim Si Hyun surveys his surroundings with a calm yet sharp gaze, revealing his cool-headed side as a lawyer.

A different atmosphere can be seen when he is with Yoon Yi Jun. Kim Si Hyun speaks with detectives on Yoon Yi Jun’s behalf while also personally making sure he has everything he needs and staying by his side. The images hint at the relationship and trust the two have built over 16 years.

Above all, the mystery surrounding Kim Si Hyun’s true feelings, which he does not easily reveal, adds to the intrigue. It remains to be seen what role Kim Si Hyun, Yoon Yi Jun’s longtime friend and a lawyer who knows Taegang Group’s inner workings inside and out, will play in the story surrounding the murder case.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Jung Hyun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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