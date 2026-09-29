EXO’s Suho, ATEEZ’s Jongho, Chuu, And More Bring Their Voices To Busking Program “The Listen 6” Poster

SBS busking program “The Listen” Season 6 has unveiled its first poster!

“The Listen: The Season We Stayed” (literal translation) is a music variety show that travels across the country, bringing audiences high-quality live performances and emotional busking sessions.

As the program returns with 14 artists this season, the newly released poster offers a glimpse of the lineup: Lee Young Hyun, Tei, DK (December), Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Suho, Lee Ye Joon, Yuju, Chuu, ATEEZ’s Jongho, Shin Ye Young, Kim Hee Jae, Park Ji Hyun, Song Min Jun, and Lee Ye Ji.

Adding to the excitement this season is a new segment “Busking of Destiny,” which features entertaining hidden missions with the audience. Tei, who has a background as a radio DJ, and veteran variety show personality Lee Seung Gi will lead the lively banter.

Viewers can also look forward to unprecedented mixed-gender unit performances, including Tei and Yuju, Suho and Lee Ye Ji, and Lee Young Hyun and Lee Seung Gi.

The music from the season will also be released in advance, giving fans a chance to hear some of the performances before the premiere. Tei, DK, Lee Seung Gi, Suho, Jongho, Kim Hee Jae, and Park Ji Hyun’s track “In Trouble,” originally by V.O.S, is set for release on September 30 at 6 p.m. KST. Suho’s solo track “Let’s Stay Well,” originally by Zitten, is scheduled for release on October 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

“The Listen: The Season We Stayed” is set to premiere on October 7 at 11 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch EXO’s Suho in “Missing Crown Prince” on Viki:

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