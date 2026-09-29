Oh Se Young Is A Job Seeker With A Bubbly And Lovable Personality In New Romance Drama “What A Boss Wants”

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared a glimpse of Oh Se Young’s character!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Oh Se Young will portray Lee Eun Chae, a job seeker struggling through the harsh employment market by day and Su, an indie band vocalist who takes the stage at night. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Kwon Do Hyuk, a man who is more AI-like than AI itself. As she becomes entangled with him, she secretly conceals her true identity.

Lee Eun Chae is a character who is full of joy and love, but she is also honest about her anger and tears. She has a bubbly, lovable personality, along with an unpredictable and quirky side that makes it hard to know what she will do next. Even after repeatedly failing to land a job, she refuses to be discouraged. Instead, she finds small moments of happiness in her everyday life and keeps moving forward with a bright and positive outlook.

In the newly released stills, Oh Se Young—with her sparkling eyes—perfectly embodies Lee Eun Chae’s character and bubbly charm.

The production team remarked, “With her rich emotional expressions, Oh Se Young is portraying the lovable and quirky Lee Eun Chae in her own charming way. Please look forward to seeing what kind of unique chemistry Lee Eun Chae will create with the cool-headed and rational Kwon Do Hyuk, who is her complete opposite, as she becomes entangled in his life.”

“What a Boss Wants” is scheduled to premiere on November 11.

While waiting, watch Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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