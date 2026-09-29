Comedians Kim Hae Jun And Kim Seung Hye Welcome Their First Child

Comedians Kim Hae Jun and Kim Seung Hye have become parents!

On September 29, Kim Seung Hye announced the birth of her daughter on social media, posting two photos taken in the recovery room shortly after the delivery.

In the photos, Kim Seung Hye is seen basking in the joy of motherhood while holding her daughter in her arms. Her husband Kim Hae Jun also stands beside her, looking at their daughter with a proud facial expression.

Kim Seung Hye shared her thoughts, saying, “Our Doongyi (baby’s nickname) was born this morning. I succeeded in a natural birth. Who do you think she looks like?” She added, “I’m so moved that we’ve become parents. We will raise her well with love.”

Born in 1987, Kim Seung Hye debuted as a comedian via SBS in 2007. She married her fellow comedian Kim Hae Jun, who is the same age, in October 2024 and announced her pregnancy this past May.

Congratulations to the happy family!