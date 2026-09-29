Jang Hyuk Is A Ruthless Dictator Who Will Stop At Nothing To Achieve Victory In “The Great King Munmu”

The upcoming historical drama “The Great King Munmu” has unveiled new stills of Jang Hyuk!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “The Great King Munmu” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Jang Hyuk takes on the role of Yeon Gaesomun, the war god of Goguryeo and a ruthless dictator. Born into a family that had held military power for three generations, Yeon Gaesomun earns the title of war hero through his exceptional combat skills but becomes a figure feared for his ruthless grip on political power.

The situation takes a sudden turn when nobles, wary of Yeon Gaesomun’s dominance, attempt to eliminate him. Yeon Gaesomun ruthlessly eliminates those who threaten him and seizes power in Goguryeo. He later extends his influence toward Silla, placing himself at the center of the great conflict surrounding the unification of the Three Kingdoms.

The newly released stills capture Yeon Gaesomun with an intense aura. In the first still, Yeon Gaesomun is seen on the battlefield with a piercing gaze that is enough to intimidate his opponents.

In one image, he maintains an unwavering facial expression even with blood splattered across his face, drawing attention. The images convey the ruthless nature of Yeon Gaesomun, who would stop at nothing to achieve victory.

Jang Hyuk, who has demonstrated powerful action skills and his ability to fully embody intense characters in numerous historical dramas, is drawing attention for how he will portray Yeon Gaesomun’s ambition and charisma. Jang Hyuk’s commanding presence is expected to serve as a central pillar of the drama, from Yeon Gaesomun’s rise to power in Goguryeo to his confrontation with Silla.

The production team stated, “Actor Jang Hyuk is filling the set with his commanding presence, demonstrating the prowess of a true ‘master of historical dramas.’” They added, “We ask for your keen interest in how the character of Yeon Gaesomun, who will bring turmoil to Silla’s quest for unification, will be brought to life through Jang Hyuk’s profound acting skills.”

“The Great King Munmu” will premiere in November.

While waiting, watch Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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