Kim Dong Jun And Squad Scramble To Pass Gong Min Jung’s Military Inventory Inspection In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of its final episode!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

Spoilers

Previously, the members of 2nd Company enjoyed a rare period of peace, from washing their blankets to having a group dinner, following the news that Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan) had been promoted to major. However, the atmosphere suddenly changed when Major Kim Ha Na (Gong Min Jung) unexpectedly arrived at the Shinwha Unit at the end of the episode.

Arriving at the unit without prior notice, Kim Ha Na announces that she is there to conduct an inventory inspection across the military, signaling the start of a new crisis.

In the newly released stills, Major Kim Ha Na exudes a sharp presence. Meanwhile, supply officer Park Jae Soo (Oh Yong) appears to be in a serious situation as he hurriedly makes a phone call with a tense expression.

Notably, a previously released preview showed Major Kim Ha Na warning, “You know this isn’t going to end with just the platoon leader, right? Even the battalion commander could be brought before a disciplinary committee.” With disciplinary action against the Shinwha Unit’s commanders now on the table, viewers are left wondering what exactly will be uncovered during the inspection.

Following the order for a military-wide inventory inspection, 3rd Barracks also goes into emergency mode. In the photo, Jeon Se Gye (Kim Dong Jun) and his unit members are seen struggling to match the numbers with piles of military supplies and helmets stacked in front of them. With even the smallest discrepancy unacceptable, can 3rd Barracks pass the inspection without incident?

The production team also hinted that the inventory inspection will trigger another incident at the Shinwha Unit. They teased, “In the final episode, the initial shock of the sudden military-wide inventory inspection will soon give way to the biggest crisis the unit members have faced since serving at the Shinwha Unit. Please look forward to the story of the Shinwha Unit, where they can never let their guard down until the very end.”

The final episode of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” will air on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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Also watch Season 3 of “New Recruit” below:

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