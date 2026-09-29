“kiDnap GAME” Director Talks Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro’s Chemistry And The Drama’s Deadly Game

The director of the upcoming drama “kiDnap GAME” has shared more insights into the series.

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, director Yusuke Kato, who helmed the series, personally introduced the project, from its starting point to the chemistry between its two leads.

Director Yusuke Kato explained, “Kidnappings occur simultaneously in seven Asian cities, and mysterious messages are sent to the victims’ families, marking the beginning of a brutal survival game.” He continued, “The question of ‘How far would you go to save someone you love?’ runs throughout the entire series.”

The choices made by the participants are also a key element that drives the story. Director Yusuke Kato explained that even seemingly insignificant choices can lead to irreversible consequences in unexpected ways, adding that the series captures the choices and beliefs of people pushed into extreme situations.

He also expressed satisfaction with Sakaguchi Kentaro and Lee Joon Gi’s chemistry. “Their chemistry was excellent,” he said. “Both actors genuinely care about the set and have an incredible passion for acting, so they openly exchanged ideas and shared positive energy with each other.”

He added, “Because the two of them worked well together and enjoyed immersing themselves in their roles, their incredible emotional scenes and the intense tension between them came through on screen.”

Another defining feature of the series is that its story unfolds simultaneously across different Asian cities, from Seoul and Tokyo to Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. A key point to watch will be how the kidnapping cases occurring in different locations are ultimately connected as part of a single game.

Director Yusuke Kato said, “As the series progresses, the answers to who designed this brutal game, what its true purpose is, and whether the choices made by the participants were actually the right ones will gradually be revealed.”

“kiDnap GAME” will premiere on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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