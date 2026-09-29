Winners Of The Seoul International Drama Awards 2026

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2026 has officially announced its winners!

On September 22, the Seoul International Drama Awards Organizing Committee announced the winners in the International Competition, K-Drama Competition, and International Invitation categories.

On September 29, the committee announced that screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, who has penned numerous hit dramas including “Secret Garden,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Glory,” and “Genie, Make a Wish,” would receive the Golden Bird Prize, the highest honor presented by the Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee.

The award recognizes achievements based on criteria including depth of message, originality, global appeal, and the contributions of creators and productions that have expanded the artistic boundaries of television.

With this honor, Kim Eun Sook becomes the first screenwriter to win the Golden Bird Prize and only the fourth individual recipient, following Choi Min Sik, director Park Chan Wook, and Ben Stiller.

Check out the list of winning Korean dramas and actors below:

International Competition Category

Golden Bird Prize

Kim Eun Sook

Program Awards

Best Miniseries

“My Royal Nemesis”

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

Individual Awards

Best Actor

Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)

K-Drama Competition Category

Outstanding Korean Drama

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

“We Are All Trying Here”

Individual Awards

Outstanding Korean Actor

Koo Kyo Hwan (“We Are All Trying Here”)

Outstanding Korean Actress

Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”)

Outstanding Korean Drama OST

RIIZE’s Anton “Close to Me” (“Yumi’s Cells 3”)

International Invitation Category

Outstanding Asian Star

NCT’s Jaemin (“Wind Up”)

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (“Boyfriend on Demand”)

Congratulations to all the winners!

The official ceremony will air live on October 8 at 4:55 p.m. KST on MBC and stream simultaneously via the Seoul International Drama Awards’ official YouTube channel.

Watch “Yumi’s Cells 3” on Viki below:

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