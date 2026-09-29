Winners Of The Seoul International Drama Awards 2026
The Seoul International Drama Awards 2026 has officially announced its winners!
On September 22, the Seoul International Drama Awards Organizing Committee announced the winners in the International Competition, K-Drama Competition, and International Invitation categories.
On September 29, the committee announced that screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, who has penned numerous hit dramas including “Secret Garden,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Glory,” and “Genie, Make a Wish,” would receive the Golden Bird Prize, the highest honor presented by the Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee.
The award recognizes achievements based on criteria including depth of message, originality, global appeal, and the contributions of creators and productions that have expanded the artistic boundaries of television.
With this honor, Kim Eun Sook becomes the first screenwriter to win the Golden Bird Prize and only the fourth individual recipient, following Choi Min Sik, director Park Chan Wook, and Ben Stiller.
Check out the list of winning Korean dramas and actors below:
International Competition Category
Golden Bird Prize
- Kim Eun Sook
Program Awards
Best Miniseries
- “My Royal Nemesis”
- “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”
Individual Awards
Best Actor
- Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)
K-Drama Competition Category
Outstanding Korean Drama
- “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”
- “We Are All Trying Here”
Individual Awards
Outstanding Korean Actor
- Koo Kyo Hwan (“We Are All Trying Here”)
Outstanding Korean Actress
- Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”)
Outstanding Korean Drama OST
- RIIZE’s Anton “Close to Me” (“Yumi’s Cells 3”)
International Invitation Category
Outstanding Asian Star
Congratulations to all the winners!
The official ceremony will air live on October 8 at 4:55 p.m. KST on MBC and stream simultaneously via the Seoul International Drama Awards’ official YouTube channel.
Watch “Yumi’s Cells 3” on Viki below: