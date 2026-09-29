Watch: Nam Ji Hyun Isn't Sure If Her Attraction To Kim Jae Yeong Is Physical Or Something More In 'Make Me Tingle' Trailer

TVING’s upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” has unveiled its main trailer and poster!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

The newly released trailer begins with Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal, who have completely different values and preferences, meeting for the first time through a blind date set up by her grandparents. Gong Yeon Su, a marketer who is the eldest daughter of an extremely conservative, traditional family, appears to have nothing in common with the bold and free-spirited Dokgo Dal, who confidently declares that his startup is a “sex toy company.”

Later, the two meet again in a work setting as marketer and client. As Gong Yeon Su struggles with the unfamiliar world of sex toys, Dokgo Dal firmly tells her, “I can’t entrust the promotion of my products to a marketer who is prejudiced against them.”

In contrast to Gong Yeon Su, who doesn’t believe in sex without love, Dokgo Dal sees sex as “just a part of communication.” Unable to understand one another’s views on sex and intimacy, the two initially get off on the wrong foot. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dokgo Dal kisses Gong Yeon Su after playfully asking her, “If you drink beer and then sleep with me on a rainy day, will the sky fall down?”

As the atmosphere between them suddenly turns romantic, Gong Yeon Su asks, “Why did you kiss me?” Dokgo Dal replies, “I just wanted to.” Meanwhile, someone asks her in voice-over, “Was it good? There’s no way your body would react if you didn’t have any feelings!”

Now that she has started seeing him in a different light, Gong Yeon Su begins to notice things like how pretty his ears are, before scolding herself in bed at night, “Please stop thinking about it!”

The teaser ends with Dokgo Dal boldly asking her outright, “Were you attracted to me, by any chance?”

Meanwhile, the poster captures Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal walking side by side late at night as the tagline asks, “Is it my heart or my body that’s trembling?”

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15.

In the meantime, watch Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Jae Yeong in “IDOL I” below:

Watch Now