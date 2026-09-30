'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Ends On Highest Ratings Of All 4 Seasons

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” ended on an all-time high for the series!

On September 29, the final episode of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” earned the highest viewership ratings of all four seasons of “New Recruit.” According to Nielsen Korea, the season finale scored an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent, making it the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”!

Binge-watch all of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “The Ordinary Jackpot” below!

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