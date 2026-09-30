Kim Young Kwang And Lee Ju Myoung Confirmed For New Rom-Com

Kim Young Kwang and Lee Ju Myoung are set to star in the new drama “The Queen of Taming” (literal translation)!

On September 30, the production team of ENA’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “The Queen of Taming” announced, “Kim Young Kwang and Lee Ju Myoung have been confirmed for the cast.” The series is scheduled to premiere in the first half of next year.

“The Queen of Taming” is a romantic comedy that follows Ji Yong, a hedge fund manager at the top of the financial food chain, and Woo Ri, a contract veterinarian at a zoo he acquires. Their lives become entangled in an unexpected power dynamic between employer and employee. The drama will be directed by Song Hyun Wook of “Would You Marry Me?”

Kim Young Kwang will play Ma Ji Yong, a man as fierce as a wild beast. Ma Ji Yong is a hedge fund manager who handles astronomical sums of money and possesses a genius-level instinct for money and investments. Always on edge as he struggles to survive in the cutthroat world of conglomerate families, he cannot rest until he gets what he wants. Yet when it comes to love, he is a complete novice, giving him an unexpected charm.

Lee Ju Myoung will play Jo Woo Ri, a strong-willed veterinarian. Woo Ri is the “Queen of Taming,” gifted at soothing the hearts of animals. Undaunted even in front of wild beasts, she is a fearless woman who never backs down in the face of injustice. Her life takes a major turn when she meets Ji Yong, a man as fierce as a wild beast.

“The Queen of Taming” is scheduled to air in the first half of 2027.

In the meantime, watch Lee Ju Myoung in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” here:

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