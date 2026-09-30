Yoo Yeon Seok Is A Trusted Father And Cardiac Surgeon In New Drama “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled the first glimpse of Yoo Yeon Seok in character!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a man known for telling the truth. Min Joon Ho is a cardiac surgeon and a father raising his son alone following the death of his wife. A perfectionist who does not allow the slightest error during surgery, he also has a humorous and innocent side in his everyday life. However, after meeting Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) by chance and experiencing curiosity and excitement for the first time in a long while, his ordinary life begins to unravel.

The newly released stills capture the extreme circumstances that await Min Joon Ho. In one image, Min Joon Ho stands focused with a stern expression among the medical staff ahead of surgery, showing his usual self as a cardiac surgeon who has earned the trust of many people.

Another still presents a completely different atmosphere. Min Joon Ho sits alone in a dark interrogation room, staring at someone.

Above all, the setup in which Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun make completely opposing claims about the same memory adds to the mystery surrounding their relationship. Whose memory is the truth, and what happened to make Min Joon Ho, who had earned everyone’s trust, end up sitting in an interrogation room are expected to be key points to watch.

The production team said, “Min Joon Ho is a doctor and father trusted by everyone, but he is thrown into an unexpected situation and undergoes significant emotional changes. Actor Yoo Yeon Seok perfectly brought his own interpretation of Min Joon Ho to life.”

“The Perfect Lie” is set to premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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