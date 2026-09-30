CNBLUE's Lee Jung Shin Is A Handsome And Affectionate Doctor In New Drama 'What A Boss Wants'

MBN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills featuring CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin in character!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

In the newly released stills, Lee Jung Shin transforms into handsome and warm pediatrician Moon Tae Kyung. His bright smile reflects the cheerful and approachable nature of Moon Tae Kyung, who feels comfortable interacting with anyone.

Furthermore, out of his doctor’s coat, Lee Jung Shin effortlessly pulls off various styles, ranging from denim jackets to leather jackets, boasting casual yet heartwarming looks. His fluffy hairstyle and gentle gaze accentuate his signature “puppy-like” charm.

The production team stated, “Actor Lee Jung Shin is naturally bringing out the unique charm of Moon Tae Kyung with his soft vibes and bright energy. Please look forward to the performance of Lee Jung Shin, who will showcase a new side of himself as Moon Tae Kyung—a ‘hexagonal man’ (a person who is perfect in all aspects) who possesses not only looks and ability but also the thoughtfulness to put others first.”

“What a Boss Wants” is scheduled to premiere on November 11. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Lee Jung Shin in “Cinderella and Four Knights”:

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