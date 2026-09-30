Ahn Hyo Seop And Chang Ryul Spark A Fierce Culinary Rivalry In New Drama “Final Table”

The upcoming cooking drama “Final Table” has teased the dynamic between Ahn Hyo Seop and Chang Ryul!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

In the drama, Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Woo Jin (Chang Ryul) will face off in a spectacular rivalry in “The Table: K-Chef 2026” competition.

Kang Han, head chef of restaurant Familia, is a genius chef who has mastered cuisines from around the world through his innate aesthetic sensibility and exceptional ability to learn. With a free-spirited personality that leads him to relocate every year, his cooking is not confined to any particular style and boasts a distinctive character that encompasses culinary techniques from various countries.

Meanwhile, Cha Woo Jin was raised as a culinary prodigy with the backing of Pyungyeon Group. After graduating from a prestigious culinary school, he went on to become the head chef of Exception, one of the country’s top restaurants.

A perfectionist who makes no mistakes, his meticulously practiced cuisine is both elaborate and marked by strict formality.

Despite being polar opposites in personality and style, both chefs are fiercely passionate about cooking and meticulous about even the smallest details of flavor. They also have a history of competing against each other in an international cooking competition, where Kang Han took first place and Cha Woo Jin came in second. Their past rivalry has only heightened curiosity about how they will fare against each other this time around.

With this rivalry at the center, the two chefs are set to showcase inventive dishes that reflect their distinct identities, each offering their own interpretation of the same theme.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” on Viki below:

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Also watch Chang Ryul in “Love Me”:

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