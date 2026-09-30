Watch: Kim Ji Won Vows To Save Every Living Patient In “Doctor X” Teaser

The upcoming SBS drama “Doctor X” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

In the newly released video, Gye Soo Jung immediately takes control of the atmosphere from the moment she walks through the operating room doors. In particular, the phrase “I will not fail or compromise” is intercut with glimpses of her mysterious past, heightening the tension.

The teaser reaches its climax as Gye Soo Jung grips a scalpel with a resolute gaze and declares, “As long as they are still alive, I will save them.” Her determined presence foreshadows an unstoppable force that will soon shake Guseo University Hospital to its core.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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