4 Challenging Moments For Lee Jun Hyuk And His Team In Episodes 5-6 Of 'The Ordinary Jackpot'

Nothing in life comes without trials, even after hitting a jackpot. For Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), winning almost a million dollars gave him not only a hefty amount of money in his bank account but also the opportunity to change his perspective, if not his whole life. After daring to take on more risks and break down his own boundaries, everything around him is starting to shift, from his work environment to his allies, bringing unexpected obstacles. Here are some challenges he and his team had to tackle in the latest episodes of “The Ordinary Jackpot”!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead.

1. Going against Jung Sun Hyuk for a project

There’s a special kind of heartbreak when a close acquaintance, particularly from the workplace, turns into your rival overnight. After Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan) decides to leave their company and goes as far as to try to poach some of the staff in his previous team, Gong Eun Tae has to personally take care of this problem. Joined by Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki), Eun Tae has to fly all the way to Italy to try to break Sun Hyuk’s commercial partnership with another company in order to show who really has the power in the industry. With a daring approach, slightly risking his own job, Eun Tae succeeds, but that doesn’t mean it is all over for Jung Sun Hyuk.

Businesses and industries alike can be ruthless and heartless in some ways, but that doesn’t mean the people involved must be the same. Neither Eun Tae nor his boss is up to fully destroying Sun Hyuk’s start-up company. After all, the three of them worked together for many years and somehow became friends, each one learning something from one another. However, work is work, and sometimes not even the closest of friends can protect you from facing the consequences of your actions. In the end, although it seems like Sun Hyuk’s relationship with Eun Tae and his team is damaged beyond repair, there are no hard feelings between them.

2. Preparing for the launch of a new store

Amid this whole drama with Sun Hyuk, Sales Team 5 still has to complete the grand opening of Lakne’s new store. Fortunately for Eun Tae, every member on his team brings their A game to the plate. Although this whole sequence might seem irrelevant, it actually shows us what a good team they make. Everyone is willing to help, to go the extra mile, pull all-nighters, and give their all to see their project succeed. In that sense, they are really a dream team. Even amid complicated situations like the unexpected passing of a higher-up at their company, they are perfectly in sync to help.

They are so endearing as a team; it makes sense for Eun Tae not to want to quit his job despite having the opportunity to do so. Despite the fact that he has been able to succeed all on his own, he now gets a new kind of fulfillment by succeeding with his team. He leads them with courage and determination, adding some extra points to his character development.

3. Fixing a mistake on the stock purchased

Their team is put to the test when they discover a huge mistake in their inventory, having requested more than double the amount they needed. Anxiety peaks at this moment because it seems like there’s really no way out of that situation. However, Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo) comes up with a clever plan. Although he might look like someone who only knows how to deal with minor issues, he actually is able to see the big picture and take the lead. This scene is nerve-wracking but also hilarious, since both Eun Tae and Joon Ho know how much there’s at stake for them.

Luckily, they are able to pull it off, going as far as to save the career of a popular model (Uie’s special appearance) who is going through a difficult divorce. But since there’s never bad publicity, this master move grants them the ultimate opportunity to boost their sales, creating an opportunity out of a big crisis, something only the best of teams can achieve.

4. Getting involved in an internal audit

Sadly, sometimes when you are too good at your job, praise only brings more work. As if managing some of the biggest projects and brands in the company weren’t enough for Eun Tae, the team’s outstanding performance catches the eye of the higher-ups, who put him at the front of the audit for Sales Team 2. To say this is more than a tricky situation would be an understatement. It could not only make things awkward between him and his peers but also blow up his entire team.

Given that he has no other choice but to accept, he approaches none other than Jang Hyang Eun (Baek Yae In), who turns out to be the whistleblower in a big corruption case in their office in China. Aware of how complicated the situation can become, will she decide to trust Eun Tae and help him with his new endeavours? We will discover how this new challenge turns out for them in the upcoming episodes of this exciting show!

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “The Ordinary Jackpot” and “Spring of the Blade”