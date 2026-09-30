Nam Yoon Su And Ryu Hye Young Put Their Lives On The Line For Content In New Film “Killing Time”

Upcoming film “Killing Time” has unveiled new stills featuring Nam Yoon Su and Ryu Hye Young!

“Killing Time” is a thriller about an internet broadcasting crew called “Killing Time” that gains popularity with sensational content, only to face a tragic incident when one of its members dies during a live stream. Determined to make a successful comeback, the crew heads to an abandoned hospital, where they are attacked by a mysterious entity and forced into a desperate fight for survival against its merciless assault.

Yeon Woo (Ryu Hye Young) is a character who, after plummeting from the spotlight in an instant following the death of a team member, steps in front of the camera again in hopes of making a comeback. Meanwhile, Joo Won (Nam Yoon Su) is the producer-director and leader of the “Killing Time” channel who pushes things to the limit for the success of the content. Together, they are thrust into an unexpected life-or-death situation.

In a newly released still, Yeon Woo and Joo Won look back warily in a dark space. Their anxious facial expressions as they survey their surroundings heighten the tension while also hinting at the situation they have found themselves in.

In the following still, Yeon Woo and Joo Won appear even more tense as they look beyond a set of iron bars. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to escape the unidentified entity at the abandoned hospital and successfully complete the time-attack survival game.

“Killing Time” will hit theaters in October.

In the meantime, watch Ryu Hye Young in “Law and The City” below:

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And Nam Yoon Su in “Love in the Big City”:

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