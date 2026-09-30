Ju Ji Hoon Exudes Charisma As Emperor While Concealing His Insecurities In “The Remarried Empress”

Disney+’s upcoming fantasy romance “The Remarried Empress” has unveiled new stills featuring Ju Ji Hoon!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire.

The newly released stills capture Soveishu (Ju Ji Hoon) as the emperor leading the Eastern Empire, as well as the complex emotions beneath the surface. Seated on the throne with a solemn expression, he exudes the authority of an emperor.

Meanwhile, a still of him after shedding his elaborate attire reveal his anxiety and inner turmoil.

The following still features Soveishu with a cold expression as he gazes at a sword.

In another still, he is seen riding a horse through a sunlit forest, creating a more relaxed atmosphere that contrasts with the earlier stills. Ju Ji Hoon portrays both the charisma of an emperor with absolute power and the inner turmoil of a man shaken by unfamiliar emotions.

Director Jo Soo Won singled out the scene in which Soveishu and Rashta (Lee Se Young) meet for the first time as a moment that highlights Ju Ji Hoon’s performance. He praised Ju Ji Hoon, saying that he “did a great job controlling the ups and downs of his charisma.”

Writer Yeo Ji Na described Soveishu as “a man who, despite having everything, is willing to risk everything to fill the one thing he lacks. The character becomes more vivid through Ju Ji Hoon.”

The choices Emperor Soveishu, who has everything, makes because of his sense of inadequacy and desires, as well as how those choices will change the relationships between the characters, including Navier (Shin Min Ah), are expected to be key points to watch in “The Remarried Empress.”

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Climax” on Viki:

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