Lee Sun Bin, Yoo Jae Myung, And More Take On The Challenge Of Setting CSAT Questions In “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng”

The upcoming film “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” has shared new stills!

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” is a comedy film about Maeng Bo Ram (Lee Sun Bin), a Korean language teacher from a small provincial town who unexpectedly joins the team responsible for creating Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known as the Suneung, due to an administrative error. The question-setting headquarters is sealed off for 40 days as the committee works in complete secrecy to create “problem-free questions” without any typos or room for dispute.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the CSAT question-setting headquarters, which has long been shrouded in mystery. Captured in a room with walls covered in notes, Maeng Bo Ram appears deep in thought as she rests her chin on her hand, showing how focused she is on preparing the CSAT questions.

The stills also capture the exam committee members gathered around a conference table late into the night, exchanging opinions. Moon Joo Yeol (Yoo Jae Myung), the head of the Korean language question-setting committee, along with Maeng Bo Ram and philosophy professor Go Jae Bong (Kim Kyung Min), are shown reviewing questions together, sparking curiosity about how the process of creating questions that could determine the fate of Korean test takers will unfold.

Another image shows the exam committee members cheering with their arms raised above their heads, offering a glimpse into the ups and downs they experience as they work to complete the questions.

A video released alongside the stills shows actors Lee Sun Bin, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Young Min, and Jeon Seok Ho leaving messages of encouragement for job seekers and students preparing for the CSAT.

Lee Sun Bin said, “The person who stays seated until the very end wins,” while Yoo Jae Myung remarked, “Let’s take on this challenge in style.” Kim Young Min shared, “Once you know the reason, you won’t get it wrong next time,” while Jeon Seok Ho offered the message, “Every box on the OMR sheet represents a step in life.”

Watch the video below!

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” will hit theaters nationwide this October.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in “Boyhood” below:

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