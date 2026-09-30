Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And More Show Dedication To Their Roles On Set Of 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared more behind-the-scenes moments!

On September 29, STUDIO DRAGON—the production company of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”—released a new making-of video.

The new making-of video features the passionate acting of cast members as they immerse themselves into their roles, focusing intently on monitoring their scenes. Lee Jun Young impresses the set with his dedication to action scenes, while Song Kang portrays his character’s emotions delicately after discussions with the director. During filming, the actors also suggest fun ad-libs, which add to their characters’ depth.

While filming together on set, Lee Jun Young and Song Kang showcase playful energy. When Lee Jun Young puts on the blindfold for their piano performance, Song Kang compliments him on how cool it looks.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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