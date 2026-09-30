Watch: Jung Yong Hwa Finds Hong Seung Hee Familiar Yet Suspicious In New Drama 'Oh My Guard' Teaser

The upcoming romance drama “Oh My Guard” has unveiled its first teaser video!

“Oh My Guard” follows an unprecedented and unpredictable romance between Uhm Tae Bong (Jung Yong Hwa), a top actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Jung Yong Hwa takes on the role of Uhm Tae Bong, a renowned master of romance dramas who always refuses to film kissing scenes. Confident in both his striking looks and acting skills, Uhm Tae Bong is a top star who has a secret he cannot reveal to anyone. He is also a charismatic character with a knack for witty banter and a playful side that unexpectedly emerges at times.

The newly released teaser opens with “The Prince’s Bodyguard,” a drama-within-a-drama starring Uhm Tae Bong. It features a scene where the prince, believing someone is after his life, confesses to his bodyguard Cha Hong Doo, saying, “I trust that you will protect me.”

Oh Hae Ra is a passionate fan who is completely enamored with Uhm Tae Bong, whom she has only ever seen on TV. However, she rushes out with a firm resolve, feeling that if she misses this chance, she might never be able to meet him again. This sparks curiosity about the story behind Oh Hae Ra, who seems as though she has never stepped outside her home before.

A particularly noteworthy aspect of this video is the fact that “The Prince’s Bodyguard” heroine Cha Hong Doo and the real-life Oh Hae Ra are the same person. Furthermore, upon meeting Oh Hae Ra, Uhm Tae Bong cannot hide his confusion at the appearance of this suspicious woman who seems to know him so well, asking, “Who exactly are you?”

Watch the full teaser below!

The series is co-directed by Director Yoon Jong Ho, who led the syndrome behind “Lovely Runner” and showcased his sophisticated directing skills in “A Bona Fide Killer,” and Director Lee Seung Hoon of “Doctor Shin.”

“Oh My Guard” is set to premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST via cable channel Lifetime. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Brain Works” below:

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