Billlie’s Tsuki To Sit Out Today’s University Festival Performance Due To Health Reasons

Billlie’s Tsuki will be sitting out the group’s performance at Korea National University of Transportation’s festival today.

On September 30, MYSTIC announced that Tsuki will be unable to participate in today’s university festival performance due to health reasons.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is MYSTIC. We would like to inform you that Tsuki will be unable to attend today’s scheduled performance at Korea National University of Transportation’s festival “WE : FLASH” due to health reasons. Tsuki will be focusing on getting sufficient rest and recovering, and we will do our best to support her recovery and help her return to good health as soon as possible. We ask for your understanding regarding this sudden news and apologize for causing concern among fans. We sincerely ask for your kind understanding and warm support. Thank you.

We wish Tsuki a speedy recovery!

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