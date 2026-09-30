Lee Jung Eun Hides A Sharp Mind Behind Her Laid-Back Charm As Kim Ji Won’s Ally In “Doctor X”

The upcoming SBS drama “Doctor X” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Jung Eun in character!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Lee Jung Eun is taking on the medical noir genre for the first time since her debut with “Doctor X,” in which she plays Jang Hee Sook, the money-driven head of a medical staffing agency who sends Gye Soo Jung to Guseo University Hospital.

On the surface, Jang Hee Sook comes across as talkative and materialistic, but beneath her easygoing exterior lies a shrewd schemer who uses her sharp instincts and knack for reading people to maneuver through the hospital’s power struggles.

As the head of a medical staffing agency rather than a doctor who performs surgeries herself, she has an unusual role in the story, raising curiosity about how she will navigate the massive power struggle surrounding Guseo University Hospital. With her unexpected sharpness hidden behind a laid-back charm, Jang Hee Sook is set to bring both humor and tension to the drama.

Of particular interest is the relationship between Jang Hee Sook and Gye Soo Jung. Although they are business partners bound by a contract, the two have grown close enough to care for each other like family, much like an aunt and niece. They may bicker and clash on a regular basis, but when it really matters, they always have each other’s backs, adding another layer of fun to the drama.

Kim Ji Won singled out Lee Jung Eun’s unpredictable performance as a highlight, saying, “There is a huge action scene for Director Jang Hee Sook, so I think you can look forward to it.”

Director Lee Jeong Rim, who helmed the drama, described Jang Hee Sook as “someone who continues to show new sides of herself to the point where you find yourself thinking, ‘She can do that too? She can even do this?’”

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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