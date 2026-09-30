Bae Hyeon Seong Is A Mysterious Sole Survivor Of A Disappearance Case In “Paradise Lost”

Upcoming film “Paradise Lost” has unveiled new stills of Bae Hyeon Seong in character!

“Paradise Lost” is a thriller that follows Sun Woo (Bae Hyeon Seong), a son who returns home after being missing for nine years. While he was gone, his mother So Young (Kim Hyun Joo) had been soothing her pain by interacting with a childhood version of her son through an artificial intelligence (AI) program. However, she begins to feel uneasy around the “new” Sun Woo, leading to an uncomfortable cohabitation between mother and son.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays Ryu Sun Woo, the sole survivor of a camping school bus disappearance case that shook the nation. Although he returns to his mother after many years, it is difficult to find any trace of the innocent child Ryu So Young remembers in him. The fact that where he was and what he went through during the years he was missing remains a mystery only adds to the intrigue.

The newly released stills capture Ryu Sun Woo’s mysterious aura. In the first image, Ryu Sun Woo quietly stares at his own reflection in a mirror, his face devoid of any emotion. His calm facial expression and the inscrutable look in his eyes heighten curiosity about the secrets he harbors.

In another image, Sun Woo stands alone in front of a fence in the middle of the night. Wearing worn-out clothes, Ryu Sun Woo stares straight ahead in the darkness. Viewers are curious about why he is standing there and whether it is connected to the time he was missing.

Talking about his character Sun Woo, Bae Hyeon Seong remarked, “I was drawn to Sun Woo’s aloofness—the fact that you never quite know what he’s thinking.” He continued, “Rather than making him overtly scary, I wanted his aloofness to be reflected in his restrained demeanor.”

Director Yeon Sang Ho praised Bae Hyeon Seong, saying, “Ryu Sun Woo needed to be a mysterious character who possessed both an innocent side and a chilling side, and I thought Bae Hyeon Seong would be able to portray that duality. I was impressed by his focus, and he was an actor capable of instantly transforming into a chilling character.”

“Paradise Lost” will hit theaters on October 21. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” on Viki:

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