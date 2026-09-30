Watch: Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Jae Won, Kang You Seok, Shin Seung Ho, And More Turn Against Each Other In “Final Interview” Trailer

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled its second poster and trailer!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

The individual posters introduce the six applicants and their contrasting reactions to the mysterious envelopes. The observant Hye In (Cho Yi Hyun) warns, “Once you open the envelope, you’re next,” while idealist Jin Woo (Kim Jae Won) immediately suspects that “It’s obviously a trap.”

Action-oriented leader Seung Bin (Shin Seung Ho) insists, “Let’s lay all our cards on the table, whether someone gets screwed or not,” as mediator Hee Chan (Kang You Seok) searches for clues, saying, “We’ll know who the culprit is once we open it.”

Meanwhile, strategist Yo Han (Kwak Dong Yeon) cynically remarks, “You’re all going to open them eventually anyway,” while perfectionist Joo Won (Bae Gang Hee) fires back, “You’re saying you won’t open the envelope? Stop pretending to be so innocent.”

Their vastly different reactions hint at the conflicts that will soon erupt between them, while the tagline “Secrets not listed on their resumes will be exposed” raises questions about what the six applicants have been hiding.

The trailer offers a closer look at how their relationships begin to unravel. After spending a month preparing for a team discussion as part of the final qualification process, the six grow close and excitedly imagine a future in which they all make it through, saying, “Don’t you think we could all actually make it?”

However, their optimism quickly disappears when they discover that the final interview task is to decide “which one of the six should be hired.” With mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each applicant, the interview room becomes a battleground as they attempt to uncover one another’s secrets while hiding their own.

As the applicants scramble to protect their envelopes and open those belonging to others, their suspicions escalate into accusations: “So, from what point have you been lying?” and “You’re the one behind all this.”

Finally, the question “Who among us is the culprit?” hints that “Final Interview” will go beyond a simple job competition, unfolding into a mystery as the six applicants uncover each other’s secrets and the truth behind the incident.

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

While waiting, watch Cho Yi Hyun in “The Matchmakers” below:

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And Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” here:

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