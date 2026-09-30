Kim Min Ha And Joo Jong Hyuk’s Paths Converge Between Day And Night In “The Table: Day And Night”

The upcoming romance film “The Table: Day and Night” has unveiled new character stills featuring Kim Min Ha and Joo Jong Hyuk!

Set during the transition from summer to fall, “The Table: Day and Night” captures the witty, understated, and charming conversations shared by four pairs of men and women who cross paths at the same café. The film follows the chance encounter between Yoo Jin (Kim Min Ha) and Hyeon Oh (Joo Jong Hyuk), who visit the café at different times of day; the unexpected reunion of Sang Mi (Han Sun Hwa) and Young Min (Chang Ryul), who attended the same private tutoring sessions in middle school; the fiery first meeting between Hye Jin (Shim Eun Kyung), a web novel writer, and Dong Nam (Lee Hee Jun), an indie filmmaker; and the bittersweet moments shared by aspiring idol Na Kyeong (Jeon So Young) and her boyfriend Jong Su (Kim Dong Hwi).

Kim Min Ha plays Yoo Jin, a woman who has a strange dream one night, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Hyeon Oh, a man who dreams of becoming a master watchmaker.

The newly released stills capture Yoo Jin and Hyeon Oh in the same space, yet surrounded by completely different atmospheres. Yoo Jin quietly enjoys a beer with a subtle smile at night, while Hyeon Oh sits at the café during the day, listening intently to the ticking of a watch.

How will their paths eventually cross beyond the boundaries of day and night?

“The Table: Day and Night” is slated to hit theaters in November.

Watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles below:

WATCH NOW

And check out Joo Jong Hyuk in “The Witch” here!

WATCH NOW

Source (1)