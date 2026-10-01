Kim Ji Won Is An Unexpected Foodie Outside The Operating Room In New Drama “Doctor X”

The upcoming SBS drama “Doctor X” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Ji Won in character!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Gye Soo Jung is a genius surgeon known as the “crazy dog of the operating room.” Obsessed with nothing but surgery, she takes on the corruption at Guseo University Hospital with her overwhelming skill.

However, the newly released stills capture a side of Gye Soo Jung’s daily life that is quite different from her cool-headed demeanor in the operating room. In one still, she holds a banana-flavored milk drink in each hand and drinks from both at the same time.

In another still, she refuses to put down her chopsticks even as her cheeks puff out from stuffing her mouth with food. Her undivided attention to the food in front of her reveals an unexpected side of the meticulous surgeon.

Gye Soo Jung rarely takes an interest in anything outside of surgery, but she simply cannot pass up food. She is a character in whom flawless surgical skills that allow for not even the slightest error coexist with an eccentric appetite. Kim Ji Won will showcase the many charms of Gye Soo Jung as she moves between these contrasting sides.

Director Lee Jung Rim said, “Actress Kim Ji Won naturally portrayed the quirky and human side of Soo Jung. Every time I saw her convincingly move between such vastly different sides within a single character, I found myself wondering, ‘How would this have been portrayed if it weren’t Kim Ji Won?’”

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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