Sung Hoon And Oh Se Young Have An Unexpected First Encounter In New Drama “What A Boss Wants”

MBN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “What a Boss Wants” has teased the chemistry between Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, the CEO of O Yes Entertainment, who has it all, from his looks to his abilities, while Oh Se Young plays Lee Eun Chae, an energetic job seeker. As their paths unexpectedly cross, the two characters are set to showcase an unusual chemistry.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of their highly unusual first meeting. Kwon Do Hyuk visits a hospital for a consultation about his insomnia, only to find Lee Eun Chae, whom he had assumed was simply a job seeker, appearing before him in a doctor’s coat.

The stills also hint at how this unexpected encounter will shape the relationship between the two characters as their paths continue to intertwine.

“What a Boss Wants” is scheduled to premiere on November 11.

While waiting, watch Sung Hoon’s drama “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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Also watch Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns”:

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