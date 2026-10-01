Watch: Kim Yun Seok And Koo Kyo Hwan Find A Dead Body On A Railway In New Mystery Thriller Film 'White Blast' Teaser

The upcoming film “White Blast” has released a mysterious new teaser!

On October 1, film distributor SHOWBOX unveiled the first official trailer for the film “White Blast” and confirmed its November release.

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller film that follows the story of Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a station master nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), after they discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

Kim Yun Seok takes on the role of Gap Soo, a station master nearing retirement at Seolo Station, where he has worked his entire life. Koo Kyo Hwan plays Hyun Taek, a railway employee who arrives at Seolo Station to succeed him. Park Soo Young and Roh Yoon Seo also appear in the film.

The trailer depicts the process of Gap Soo and Hyun Taek heading into a tunnel to inspect the tracks, only to discover a dead body. Contrary to Hyun Taek’s remark that “nothing will happen,” an unexpected incident occurs, leading to growing tension between the two characters.

In particular, the scene where Hyun Taek says, “I won’t tell anyone about what happened here,” hints at the mystery surrounding the body and the shifting dynamics of their relationship.

Watch the full teaser below!

“White Blast” will hit theaters in November. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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