Yeonwoo Balances Professionalism At Work And A Carefree Life After Hours In New Drama “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills of Yeonwoo in character!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yeonwoo plays Lee Hye Jung, the secretary to the chairman of Taegang Group. Lee Hye Jung has established a solid position within the company thanks to her outstanding work skills and meticulous approach to every task.

Guided by her firm philosophy that a good secretary is the boss’s shadow, she maintains an appropriate distance from her superior and conducts herself with caution at all times, earning a reputation as the ideal secretary.

However, this polished demeanor is limited to the workplace. After work, Lee Hye Jung switches off secretary mode and embraces enjoying her life, revealing an unexpected side as she enjoys a daily routine that is the complete opposite of her disciplined persona at the office. Content with a life in which she efficiently manages both her work and personal life, Lee Hye Jung has pushed dating and marriage down her list of priorities.

Lee Hye Jung’s peaceful routine changes when she unexpectedly crosses paths with Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun), a lawyer at the same company. After Kim Si Hyun discovers her hidden life outside of work, the two begin butting heads over everything, drawing them into an unexpected relationship.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yeonwoo in “Bitter Sweet Hell” on Viki below:

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