Kim Min Ho And His Fellow Recruits Stand Before An Eerie Military Hospital In “New Recruit” Film Adaptation Poster

Drama series “New Recruit” has expanded its universe to the big screen!

“New Recruit The Movie: Ghosts Live in the Military Hospital” (literal translation) follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets.

Based on a hit animation, the “New Recruit” drama series is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military. Since its first season aired in 2022, the series has built a solid fandom and expanded into four seasons.

Across its four seasons, the “New Recruit” drama series has depicted various episodes of military life centered around military units. The film, however, shifts the setting to a military hospital while continuing the characters and universe of the existing series. The film will be directed by Min Jin Ki, who helmed the recently concluded “New Recruit 4: Sabotage.”

The shift to a military hospital is also reflected in the newly released launch poster, which features the recruits standing in front of the ominous-looking Armed Forces Yangcheon Hospital. Among those staring at the military hospital, only Park Min Seok (Kim Min Ho) looks back with a meaningful facial expression, heightening curiosity about the events they will encounter at the hospital. The tagline reads, “A blockbuster-scale horror comedy is coming.”

Building on the series’ signature comedy and realistic portrayal of military life, the film seeks to shake things up by combining the existing “New Recruit” series’ comedic elements with the horror genre.

New characters are also joining the cast. Ryu Kyung Soo plays Yoo Jae Hoon, a mysterious soldier admitted to the military hospital. TWICE’s Yu Jeongyeon stars as nursing officer Yoo Jeong Yeon, marking her first screen acting role since her debut.

“New Recruit The Movie: Ghosts Live in the Military Hospital” will be released in theaters this winter. Stay tuned!

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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