Lee Jun Hyuk And Oh Dae Hwan Face Off Once Again In “The Ordinary Jackpot”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Ordinary Jackpot,” Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan), who was once Gong Eun Tae’s mentor before turning against him, faced a crisis. Gong Eun Tae reached out to help Jung Seon Hyuk despite his difficult situation, while Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo) also used his quick thinking to help resolve the predicament facing Sales Team 5.

However, a tense atmosphere once again develops between the two in episodes 7 and 8. In the stills, Gong Eun Tae looks at Jung Sun Hyuk with a mixture of anger and conflicting emotions, while Jung Sun Hyuk wears a relaxed smile, creating a stark contrast between the two.

The consequences of Gong Eun Tae’s decision to help Jung Sun Hyuk when he was pushed to the brink, as well as how the two will clash after once again finding themselves on opposing sides, emerge as new variables.

An unexpected incident also occurs for Yang Joon Ho. While visiting a client, Yang Joon Ho glares sharply at the other party, seemingly unable to contain his anger, while Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki) struggles to hold him back.

Above all, Yang Joon Ho has maintained smooth relationships with clients through his signature friendliness and smooth-talking manner. The fact that he, who rarely showed his emotions, explodes in anger at a client only raises questions about what caused him to lose his temper.

Meanwhile, the truth behind the internal whistleblowing will be revealed, bringing Jang Hyang Eun (Baek Yae In) into the spotlight in earnest. As Sales Team 5, which had been on a winning streak, faces one setback after another, it remains to be seen how Gong Eun Tae and his team will overcome this crisis.

The production team said, “In episodes 7 and 8, the brakes are put on Gong Eun Tae, who seemed to have completely changed, and Sales Team 5, which had been charging ahead without hesitation. Please look forward to seeing how they will once again find a solution.”

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on October 1 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

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