Nam Ji Hyun And Kim Jae Yeong’s First Meeting Begins With A Blind Date In New Drama “Make Me Tingle”

TVING’s upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” has teased the chemistry between Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal’s first meeting begins with a blind date arranged by their elders. Since the meeting was set up through Gong Yeon Su’s family elders and Dokgo Dal’s parents, neither of them is particularly eager to meet the other.

Their views on dating are also polar opposites. As their perspectives on love and relationships prove difficult to reconcile, the atmosphere makes it hard to imagine them meeting a second time from the very beginning.

However, the two unexpectedly end up meeting again. Gong Yeon Su, a marketer, takes on the marketing of sex toys, while Dokgo Dal, her blind date, reappears as the advertising client.

Having gone from two people getting to know each other to a marketer and a client, the two unexpectedly become business partners. Whether Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal, who failed to develop feelings for each other on their blind date, can work well together becomes a new point of interest.

The stills capture the two’s unusual relationship. From their blind date, where they sit across from each other after being introduced by their elders, to their reunion in a business relationship, the contrasting expressions on their faces when they meet again hint at a far-from-smooth collaboration.

Above all, Gong Yeon Su, a born conservative who grew up as the eldest daughter of the family’s main branch, takes charge of sex-toy marketing and becomes increasingly entangled with Dokgo Dal, who has no prejudice toward love and relationships. This setup is expected to bring changes to their romance.

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15.

In the meantime, watch Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Jae Yeong in “IDOL I” below:

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