Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo Share Thoughts On Their Upcoming Drama “Between Steps,” Their Trust In The Director, And More

Kim So Hyun and Choo Young Woo have talked about their upcoming drama “Between Steps” ahead of its premiere!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Citing the “joy and despair of doctors who know little about romance” as the show’s unique selling point, writer Min Hyo Jung emphasized, “It is a romance centered on extremely realistic everyday stories, but that is precisely why viewers will be able to empathize more deeply with the characters’ situations and emotions and laugh and cry along with them.”

The actors also expressed their deep trust in director Ahn Pan Seok. Choo Young Woo shared, “Rather than having actors make up something in order to perform a scene, the director placed great importance on what we saw, heard, and felt within the context of the set and the situation. I’m grateful for the moments when he gave me the freedom to portray things the way I wanted. It was a truly valuable experience as an actor.”

Kim So Hyun remarked, “I was impressed by how he would always sit together with the staff on set and discuss the work. While giving us creative freedom, he taught us a great deal about how to understand and explore the essence of our roles. I’m deeply grateful and have great respect for him for helping me open the doors that had been closed within me.”

The actors also highlighted what viewers can look forward to in the drama. Choo Young Woo shared, “I think you will be able to become more immersed in the drama if you follow the romance that blossoms when two young people, who are inexperienced when it comes to love, meet as well as the process of how the two characters change through their relationship.” He added, “I hope the drama will be remembered in viewers’ hearts as a source of warm comfort and excitement.”

Kim So Hyun commented, “It will be fun to follow the complex and nuanced emotional journeys of the unique characters. It is a drama that realistically captures the bittersweet journey of youth, so I sincerely hope it can offer viewers a little comfort as they watch it.”

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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