Red Velvet’s Joy, Kim Hyun Jin, Shin Hyun Soo, And Kang Na Eon Dive Into Their Roles At “One Of A Kind Romance” Script Reading

“One of a Kind Romance” has unveiled photos from its script reading session!

Based on a webtoon, “One of a Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

The script reading was attended by director Kim Jin Young, writer Jeon Hyun Mi, and the main cast.

Joy transformed into Gong Yu Il, a bright and optimistic woman who refuses to lose her positive spirit despite struggling with both her career and love life. Reflecting Gong Yu Il’s life as she juggles part-time jobs with job hunting and goes from one interview to another, Joy brought the character to life through subtle changes in her tone, posture, and gaze.

Kim Hyun Jin naturally captured the effortless charm and confidence of top star Tak Mu I. He brought the character to life with a playful tone and gentle gaze, while his signature eye smile and warm gestures toward fans, such as reaching out to sign autographs, further showcased Tak Mu I’s star power.

Shin Hyun Soo plays star chef Kang Hee Soo, balancing a warm, gentle demeanor with an air of mystery. While his soft and kind way of speaking makes him seem approachable, his subtle coldness and inscrutable expressions hint that there is more to him than meets the eye.

Kang Na Eon brings energy to the drama as Joo Da Hong, an actress with a bubbly personality. In addition to openly pursuing Tak Mu I with her straightforward crush and bold flirting, she also subtly keeps Gong Yu Il in check, creating another layer of tension between the characters.

“One of a Kind Romance” will premiere on November 9.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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