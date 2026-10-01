Watch: Hong Hwa Yeon Seeks Out Ahn Hyo Seop To Save Her Restaurant In New Drama “Final Table” Teaser

The upcoming cooking drama “Final Table” has released a new teaser!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Kang Han, a Korean chef who has worked overseas and possesses exceptional culinary talent and an outstanding palate. Hong Hwa Yeon plays Choi Song Yi, a floor manager at Familia, who enters the cooking survival competition in an effort to restore the honor of her chef father, who turned his back on the world after being wrongfully disgraced.

The newly released teaser begins with the narration, “There are no set rules. Only the laws of nature.” The teaser then shows Kang Han skillfully cooking with ingredients he gathered himself in the forest, revealing him to be a hidden culinary master.

In one scene, Choi Song Yi, the owner of the restaurant Familia, is seen sitting in her empty restaurant with despair written all over her face. When she hears the advice that winning a competition is the only way to save her restaurant, she begins reviewing the proposal for the cooking survival show “The Table: K-Chef 2026.”

Determined to save her restaurant, Choi Song Yi seeks out Kang Han and asks for his help. Subsequently, Kang Han joins Familia as its head chef and decides to participate in the survival show. However, the tension rises as suspicious allegations surrounding “The Table: K-Chef 2026” begin to surface. Choi Song Yi grows suspicious of the hidden motives behind the survival show. In one scene, she is heard saying, “I know why you’re holding a competition like this.”

Despite the difficult journey, the two rely on each other and demonstrate strong teamwork. When Choi Song Yi urges him to trust himself no matter what happens, Kang Han takes her hand and expresses his determination, saying, “Don’t worry. I’ll never lose.” Driven by a single goal—to win the competition and revive the restaurant—the two race toward their goal amid fierce competition.

Watch the teaser below!

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” on Viki:

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