Cho Yi Hyun Stays Calm And Observant Amid 6 Applicants’ Psychological Battle In “Final Interview”

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled new stills of Cho Yi Hyun in character!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

Cho Yi Hyun plays Moon Hye In, one of the six applicants who beat 5,000-to-1 odds to make it to the final interview. She is a quietly strong character who appears to keep her distance and observe the situation around her, but takes action herself when the moment calls for it.

After spending a month preparing for a team discussion as part of the final qualification process with her fellow applicants, Moon Hye In suddenly finds herself competing against them for a single position. The appearance of the mysterious envelopes further changes the atmosphere among the six applicants. While carefully observing how her fellow applicants react to the envelopes, Moon Hye In remains level-headed and does not lose sight of her own judgment.

Cho Yi Hyun explained why she chose the film, saying, “When I first read the script, I was most drawn to the challenge because the character has a personality I had never played before.” She added, “Since teamwork is more important than anything for this project, all the actors repeatedly gathered for rehearsals and had countless conversations with the director.”

Director Kim Jung Hoon described Cho Yi Hyun as “an actress who is bright and approachable, yet knows exactly what she thinks and is able to embrace the anxiety within her.” He continued, “She has the ability to create subtle shifts in emotional temperature while calmly expressing her feelings.”

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

While waiting, watch Cho Yi Hyun in “The Matchmakers” below:

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