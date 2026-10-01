12 New K-Dramas To Check Out In October 2026

A big month is here for K-drama fans!

These are new Korean dramas premiering in October to add to your watch list:

“Your Personal Taxi”

Korean Title: “개인적인 택시”

Cast: Cha Tae Hyun, Im Se Mi, Joo Jong Hyuk

Premiere Date: October 1

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 8 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Your Personal Taxi” is a healing music drama about taxi driver Go Myung Seok (Cha Tae Hyun), whose one-of-a-kid taxi carries passengers with seemingly ordinary lives but extraordinary stories, each journey accompanied by a song of their choosing.

“Between Steps”

Korean Title: “연애박사”

Cast: Choo Young Woo, Kim So Hyun

Premiere Date: October 5

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA

“Between Steps” is a romance drama that tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

“Take Charge of My Heart”

Korean Title: “나를 충전해줘”

Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Chae Soo Bin

Premiere Date: October 9

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about Baek Ho Rang (Kim Young Kwang), a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery, and Na Bo Bae (Chae Soo Bin), a woman with the unique power to recharge him.

“Doctor X”

Korean Title: “닥터X : 하얀 마피아의 시대”

Cast: Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Woo Seok

Premiere Date: October 9

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS

Based on a hit Japanese series, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama about Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

“100 Days of Deception”

Korean Title: “100일의 거짓말”

Cast: Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, Jin Sun Kyu

Premiere Date: October 10

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN

“100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance drama about top pickpocket Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung) who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and becomes entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo.

“Make Me Tingle”

Korean Title: “내가 떨릴 수 있게”

Cast: Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Jae Yeong

Premiere Date: October 15

Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 8 p.m. KST, available on Viki

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy about Gong Yeon Su (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae Yeong), a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

“Love in Disguise”

Korean Title: “나의 유죄인간”

Cast: Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, Kim Jung Hyun, Yeonwoo

Premiere Date: October 19

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about arrogant chaebol heir Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), who becomes a murder suspect, and former special forces officer Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

“Final Table”

Korean Title: “파이널 테이블”

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Eugene, Jang Young Nam

Premiere Date: October 24

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:40 p.m. KST on JTBC

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef. Joining the competition is the restaurant Familia’s floor manager Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) together with the restaurant’s new head chef Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop).

“Oh My Guard”

Korean Title: “밑도 끝도 없이, 너다”

Cast: Jung Yong Hwa, Hong Seung Hee, Lee Yi Kyung, Park You Na, Han Chae Ah

Premiere Date: October 24

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST on Lifetime

“Oh My Guard” follows an unprecedented and unpredictable romance between top male actor Uhm Tae Bong (Jung Yong Hwa), who has a fatal flaw, and mysterious woman Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), who believes she is the female lead of his drama “The Prince’s Bodyguard.”

“Summer Vacation”

Korean Title: “여름방학”

Cast: Jin Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Hong Ye Ji

Premiere Date: October 26

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:50 p.m. KST on Lifetime, available on Viki

“Summer Vacation” follows ordinary 18-year-old high school student Kim Ha Yeon (Cho Yi Hyun) who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation at Upo Village as she meets Jo Yu Gyeom (Jin Young), the son of the landowner of Upo Village.

“Dead-End Job”

Korean Title: “꿀알바”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, Lee Hee Joon

Premiere Date: October 30

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Dead-End Job” is a mystery-horror fantasy drama that unfolds as Hyeok Jun (Lee Jae Wook) comes across a strange employment agency offering “perfect” part-time jobs that pay 50 times the usual hourly wage—only to be thrown into a terrifying, hellish workplace with horrors he could’ve never imagined.

“The Perfect Lie”

Korean Title: “라이어”

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin

Premiere Date: October 30

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on MBC

“The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which cardiac surgeon Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and school librarian Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

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