Seo Hyun Jin Is A Gentle Elementary School Teacher Whose Peaceful Life Begins To Unravel In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled the first glimpse of Seo Hyun Jin in character!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, a woman who insists that her version of events is the truth. An elementary school librarian and teacher, Kang Ji Sun goes beyond simply listening to what others say, carefully examining the intentions behind their words. She leads an ordinary, peaceful life until cardiac surgeon Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) enters her world. After their first date goes perfectly, unexpected changes begin to disrupt her once-peaceful routine.

In the newly released stills, Kang Ji Sun is seen teaching children in a classroom. Her gentle smile as she looks at her students reflects her warm and approachable nature, capturing the everyday side of her life as a librarian and teacher.

However, the previously released first teaser for “The Perfect Lie” revealed a starkly different side of Kang Ji Sun. In the teaser, she sharply tells someone, “I’m telling you, it’s not a lie,” revealing a far more tense and sensitive side of her personality. Her demeanor stands in striking contrast to the warm smile she wears while watching over her students.

This dramatic shift in emotional tone not only highlights the contrasting sides of Kang Ji Sun, but also raises questions about how much viewers can trust her words and actions. As her seemingly ordinary life becomes entangled in a tense battle over the truth, curiosity is mounting over what lies behind her two very different sides.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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