Watch: Lee Jae Wook Lands A High-Paying Gig And Faces One Nightmare After Another In “Dead-End Job”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Dead-End Job” has unveiled its first teaser and poster!

“Dead-End Job” is a mystery-horror fantasy drama that unfolds as Hyeok Jun (Lee Jae Wook) comes across a strange employment agency offering lucrative part-time jobs that pay 50 times the usual hourly wage—only to be thrown into a terrifying, hellish workplace with horrors he could’ve never imagined.

The poster captures Hyeok Jun bloodied and exhausted amid the wreckage of what initially appears to be an ordinary convenience store. The caption, “50x Minimum wage guaranteed. Will you accept this sweet gig?” hints at the bizarre and chilling survival story that awaits him on the job.

In the teaser, Hyeok Jun, who is drowning in debt, is drawn to a flyer advertising a high-paying part-time job and finds himself at the mysterious Spider Staffing Agency.

Skeptical at first, especially after seeing the agency’s severely run-down building, Hyeok Jun is told by the head of Spider Staffing Agency (Lee Hee Joon) about a night shift at a convenience store that pays 50 times the minimum hourly wage. With a cryptic smile, he persuades Hyeok Jun to take the job, insisting that there is no sweeter gig out there.

But once Hyeok Jun accepts and arrives at what appears to be an ordinary convenience store, he quickly discovers that the job is anything but ordinary. From being swarmed by moths inside the dimly lit store to encountering a bizarre clown, Hyeok Jun finds himself facing increasingly life-threatening dangers as the pay gets higher, heightening anticipation for his desperate struggle to survive.

Watch the teaser below:

“Dead-End Job” is set to premiere on October 30. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Extraordinary You”:

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