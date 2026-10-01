Han Sun Hwa And Chang Ryul’s Chance Reunion Leaves Them Curious About Each Other In “The Table: Day And Night”

The upcoming romance film “The Table: Day and Night” has unveiled new character stills featuring Han Sun Hwa and Chang Ryul!

Set during the transition from summer to fall, “The Table: Day and Night” captures the witty, understated, and charming conversations shared by four pairs of men and women who cross paths at the same café. The film follows the chance encounter between Yoo Jin (Kim Min Ha) and Hyeon Oh (Joo Jong Hyuk), who visit the café at different times of day; the unexpected reunion of Sang Mi (Han Sun Hwa) and Young Min (Chang Ryul), who attended the same private tutoring sessions in middle school; the fiery first meeting between Hye Jin (Shim Eun Kyung), a web novel writer, and Dong Nam (Lee Hee Joon), an indie filmmaker; and the bittersweet moments shared by aspiring idol Na Kyeong (Jeon So Young) and her boyfriend Jong Su (Kim Dong Hwi).

Han Sun Hwa plays Sang Mi, a lovable yet unpredictable woman with a free-spirited personality. Chang Ryul takes on the role of Young Min, an old acquaintance whom Sang Mi briefly knew during middle school. After unexpectedly crossing paths with Sang Mi again years later, Young Min finds himself caught between confusion and a hard-to-explain curiosity toward her.

The newly released character stills offer a glimpse of the two characters’ contrasting personalities, with Sang Mi exuding a carefree charm and Young Min giving off a more composed and upright impression. Their reunion after so many years raises curiosity about the conversations they will share as they explore the secrets of the world—and where their unexpected connection might lead.

“The Table: Day and Night” is slated to hit theaters in November.

While waiting, watch Han Sun Hwa in “My Sweet Mobster” below:

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And Chang Ryul in “Love Me” here:

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