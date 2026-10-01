P1Harmony's Jiung Sustains Ankle Injury; To Minimize Movement For Time Being

P1Hamony’s Jiung will be performing seated for the time being due to an ankle injury.

On October 1, FNC Entertainment announced that Jiung had recently injured his ankle. According to the agency, the injury will not significantly hinder his everyday activities, but he has been advised by a doctor that “in order to make a full recovery, he must avoid any movement that can strain his ankle for the time being.”

As a result, Jiung will be performing seated and limiting his movement during his upcoming scheduled activities from October 2 to 4.

FNC Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is FNC Entertainment. We would like to thank the fans who are always cheering on P1Harmony, and we have an announcement to make regarding P1Harmony’s Jiung’s ankle injury. Jiung recently injured his ankle during his schedule, and he went to the hospital to undergo an examination. Although [the injury] will not significantly hinder his everyday activities, he has been advised by a doctor that in order to make a full recovery, he must avoid any movement that can strain his ankle for the time being. Accordingly, considering the artist’s health and recovery our top priority, we had a lengthy discussion with the artist. Taking into account Jiung’s strong determination to participate in his scheduled activities, he will be minimizing movement and performing seated for his scheduled activities from October 2 to 4. We ask for fans’ generous understanding regarding any concern [this news] may have caused, and we will do our utmost so that Jiung can quickly recover his health. Thank you.

Get well soon, Jiung!