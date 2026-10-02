Lee Se Young Is Captivated By Dangerous Desire In New Drama 'The Remarried Empress'

The upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress” has released new stills featuring Lee Se Young in character!

Based on a popular web novel, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

In the drama, Lee Se Young transforms into Rashta, a character who goes from being a runaway slave with nothing to her name to entering the imperial palace overnight. After capturing Sovieshu’s heart, she begins to live a completely different life from before, and she undergoes a transformation as she gradually accepts the things given to her.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into Rashta’s shifting emotions. Upon encountering her luxurious dress and bedroom for the first time, she cannot hide her excitement for her new environment. As she learns imperial etiquette and decorum, she gradually adapts to a life that was once entirely foreign to her.

In front of Sovieshu, her innocent side is prominent. However, as she gains access to more of the imperial lifestyle, changes begin to stir within her heart. What started as a sense of wonder toward everything around her gradually turns into a life she cannot bear to lose, and her desire to possess even more begins to grow.

Director Jo Soo Won praised Lee Se Young, stating, “She filled the role of Rashta, a character with a complex narrative, with an undeniable presence. It was moving to see how well she expressed the fleeting facial expressions that allow viewers to grasp the story behind Rashta.”

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Se Young in “Motel California”:

Watch Now

Source (1)