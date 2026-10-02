3 Key Points To Keep An Eye On In 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has shared three points to keep in mind for the upcoming episodes!

“Dive into You” is a new fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Below are three key points to keep an eye on as “Dive into You” progresses!

Spoilers

1. Time travel and body swap rules

Some of the first mysteries Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru have to solve are the rules surrounding time travel.

The twins deduced that if they fall into a body of water with their old camcorder, they can travel to the time captured in the camera. However, it’s still unclear under which conditions they will travel to the past.

Thus, when they travel back into the past, the twins swap body, causing time travel to be even more complicated.

2. The identity of Yoon Ha Na’s stalker

Another undertaking for Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru is to find the stalker behind Jung Woo Jae’s death. In addition to continuously bringing danger to Yoon Ha Na, the stalker has also spread malicious rumors and eventually caused the unfortunate death of her bodyguard Jung Woo Jae.

The question of why the stalker is obsessed with Yoon Ha Na remains to be seen. With mystery surrounding the stalker’s identity and motive, Yoon Ha Na has showcased strong resolve to find the stalker in order to save Jung Woo Jae.

3. Jung Woo Jae’s family probelms

While time traveling, the twins also learned about Jung Woo Jae’s hidden secret. Jung Woo Jae’s father had suddenly come to him requesting money, pushing his debt on to his son, which was the main reason Jung Woo Jae wanted to give up on judo.

Thus, the twins will team up to save Jung Woo Jae and help him follow his dreams of becoming a judo athlete.

The next episode of “Dive into You” will air on October 3 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Watch “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki:

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