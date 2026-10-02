Watch: Kim So Hyun Is Approached By Total Stranger Choo Young Woo In 'Between Steps' Preview

ENA’s upcoming drama “Between Steps” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama will tell the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

In the newly released preview from the drama’s upcoming premiere, Im Yoo Jin is approached by Park Min Jae, whom she has never met before, after falling and scraping her knee while running to catch a bus.

Park Min Jae thoughtfully gives the flustered Im Yoo Jin a bottle of water to drink before instructing her to wipe her wound with his handkerchief. When she tells him, “That’s okay,” he insists that she at least wipe away the dirt and sand, warning her that the wound can get infected easily if she doesn’t wipe it right away.

Next, Park Min Jae asks Im Yoo Jin to hand over her broken shoe before startling her by ripping the heel off both of her shoes. When Im Yoo Jin expresses surprise at his destroying a “perfectly good shoe,” Park Min Jae carefully explains that her legs need to be balanced with the same length in order for her to walk properly on both feet. He then asks her to try on her shoes and walk in them.

After Im Yoo Jin rises to her feet, the friendly stranger tells her, “Another bus will come if you wait, so please don’t run like that. You could fall.”

Check out the new preview below!

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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