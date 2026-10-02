Jung Yong Hwa Is An Actor Who Won't Do Kiss Scenes + Hong Seung Hee Is His Die-Hard Fan In 'Oh My Guard'

Upcoming drama “Oh My Guard” has unveiled character posters introducing its two leads!

“Oh My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

In his poster, Uhm Tae Bong exudes the relaxed, confident aura of an international superstar. However, the “no kissing” sign above his head hints at his tremendous “flaw”: despite being an actor famous for romance dramas, Uhm Tae Bong absolutely refuses to film kiss scenes.

The new poster piques curiosity about the hidden reason Uhm Tae Bong’s “no kiss scene” policy, along with the secret of the skull-embroidered hoodie pictured at the top.

Meanwhile, the second poster shows Oh Hae Ra surrounded by Uhm Tae Bong merchandise, revealing her to be a devoted fan of the actor.

Notably, the posters share two items in common, both of which are key elements in the story: a pig plushie and the script for “The Crown Prince’s Bodyguard,” Oh Hae Ra’s favorite Uhm Tae Bong drama. After Oh Hae Ra suffers an accident, she starts to mistakenly believe that she is Cha Hong Doo, the drama’s female lead.

The drama’s production team teased, “The character posters are filled with symbolic objects that offer hints about the two characters’ personalities and relationship. While watching the drama, you’ll be able to enjoy the unique fun of discovering the meaning of each item.”

“Oh My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” below:

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