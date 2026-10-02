Watch: Son Suk Ku And Nagayama Eita Get Entangled Through A Serial Murder Case In 'The Blue Road' Teasers

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Blue Road” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“The Blue Road” is the latest project from director Han Jun Hee, who helmed the “D.P.” series and the film “Coin Locker Girl.” The film follows the story of two detectives tracking a series of murders that occur across both Korea and Japan.

Son Suk Ku plays Kim Seok, a detective with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Mobile Investigation Unit, while Nagayama Eita portrays Inose, a detective from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s First Investigation Division. The two, who possess contrasting personalities and investigative styles, find their paths intertwined by a recurring case that transcends national borders.

The poster features Kim Seok and Inose standing in the back alleys of Japan and Korea, respectively. Behind them appear mysterious messages written in both Korean and Japanese. The bodies, found with their limbs twisted, and the messages left at the scenes serve as the key clues connecting the serial murders.

In the trailer, the process of the two detectives tracking the case in their respective locations is shown through rapid cross-cutting. Phrases written in Korean and Japanese using the victims’ blood are discovered at the scenes, and Kim Seok and Inose delve into the fact that the crimes are spanning across both countries.

There is a distinct difference in how they approach the investigation. Kim Seok pursues suspects by pushing through crowds, while Inose clings to the case with explosive emotions. Notably, a scene featuring a bloodied and collapsed Kim Seok with Inose looking down at him suggests that their relationship is not merely one of cooperation.

Kim Shin Rock joins the cast as Lee Yoon Ok, a Zainichi Korean businesswoman. With a mysterious tiger painting appearing in the background of the case, a major question remains as to how Lee Yoon Ok, the two detectives, and the serial murders are all connected.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Blue Road” is set to make its world premiere in the On Screen section at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, which will be held from October 6 through 15. Director Han Jun Hee, along with actors Son Suk Ku, Nagayama Eita, and Kim Shin Rock, are scheduled to attend the festival to meet with audiences.

‘The Blue Road” is set to be released on November 20. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Son Suk Ku in “Troll Factory”:



Watch Now

Also check out Nagayama Eita in “Even if You Don’t Do It”:

Watch Now

Source (1)