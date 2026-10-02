“The Assassin(s)” Cancels All Scheduled Events At 2026 Busan International Film Festival

“The Assassin(s)” will no longer attend its scheduled events at the Busan International Film Festival.

On October 2, Hive Media Corp., the production company behind the film, announced that it had canceled the film’s planned Busan International Film Festival appearances.

Below is its official statement:

Hello, this is Hive Media Corp., the production company behind “The Assassin(s).” After careful consideration and taking into account the safety of audiences and attendees, we have decided not to participate in the Busan International Film Festival Opening Ceremony or the Outdoor Stage Greeting scheduled for October 7. After carefully reviewing the current situation surrounding the film, we made this decision to ensure everyone’s safety and allow the event to proceed smoothly. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to these events, and deeply appreciate your understanding.

The outdoor stage greeting for “The Assassin(s)” was originally scheduled to be attended by director Hur Jin Ho and actors Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, and Lee Min Ho.

“The Assassin(s)” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the 1974 assassination attempt that shocked South Korea.

Since its release on September 23, the film has faced controversy over allegations of historical distortion surrounding certain elements of the story.

Amid the controversy, Lee Min Ho’s “Actors House” event at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, originally scheduled for October 7, was also canceled. As a result, all official Busan International Film Festival events related to “The Assassin(s)” have now been called off.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will kick off on October 6 and run for 10 days through October 15.

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